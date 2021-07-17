Intercomrade Spotlight: Marianne Quiray

Intercomrade Spotlights is a series that features stories of Intercom employees, exploring their careers, passions, experiences, and hopes for the future.

Meet Marianne Quiray, Mid-Market Account Executive at our San Francisco office. Marianne joined us in 2017 as a Sales Development Representative. She’s since been promoted twice and won several awards , including #2 Account Executive Globally and #1 Account Executive in NAMER. We chatted to her about why she chose Intercom, her biggest motivators, and her favorite lockdown hobbies.

Why did you decide to join Intercom?

I started off in retail sales and worked my way through college. After college, I knew I wanted to work in SaaS and I remembered Intercom’s world tours. Companies never want to share their secrets of being successful so I really liked how Intercom did. That attitude of supporting each other is how I approach life in general. I interviewed at a lot of SaaS places and at Intercom, I could tell that people were smart, funny, and quirky in the best ways.

“I wanted to know that, most of the time, I probably wouldn’t be the smartest in the room, and to grow with the people here”

I would go to the best reps in our sales org and let them know I wanted to be the best rep and to learn everything I could. I could see those sales people on the field talking to customers – what did I need to do to get there? I wanted to know that, most of the time, I probably wouldn’t be the smartest in the room, and to grow with the people here.

What do you like about working at Intercom?

I really appreciate the ERGs (employee resource groups). My parents are immigrants and I’m a first generation college graduate.

“I feel like I have a place where I can connect with other Asian families that have experienced similar or different struggles”

The ERGs are always super supportive, and with the rise in anti-Asian hate and overall racism, it’s helpful having groups like that to bring awareness and introduce ways we can help. I feel like I have a place where I can connect with other Asian families that have experienced similar or different struggles.

What’s been your favorite hobby during quarantine?

I’ve been on sort of a wellness and spiritual journey. I’ve been getting into drawing, journaling, and tapping into my creative mind. I used to love drawing when I was younger and I’m really good at it. It taps into that part of the self that grounds you. I used to have sketchbooks everywhere and you could always tell what I was going through based on my drawings. When I was younger, I had drawings hung up everywhere. Now, I love to do art nights with friends.

What has been your biggest motivator?

My family. We grew up with a pretty big family and my cousins were always around. We were really tight-knit and part of that is because everyone who immigrated from the Philippines is here. We didn’t know anyone else. My parents both came from the Philippines. It’s just the traditional immigrant story – they came here to bring us a better life.

“I learned at a young age that it’s not always what you are doing or where you are. It’s always, always who you are with”

They left the Philippines when my mom was sixteen. She left everything she knew. She left her family and friends and didn’t know English – it was a scary time. She married super young, around 18 or 19. She had a really hard life and I just didn’t know much about it. When I got older I realized, ‘Oh, this is why she sends me to good schools. This is why my dad works nights and two jobs, because they want to provide me a better chance to have a better life.’ I learned at a young age that it’s not always what you are doing or where you are. It’s always, always who you are with.

I never knew I was poor. My parents always made things fun. Like if we had to look for coins, they made it into a scavenger hunt on the couch. On Fridays, my parents would get food stamps and my mom would take us shopping and I always had fun on those days.

I remember during my freshman year of high school, I wanted to go to a dance and I told my mom I wanted new shoes and a new dress. So she would get them for me, but she always told me to keep the tags so she could return it later. These things can come off as embarrassing but at the end of the day, my parents did what they could. I never knew the struggle until I was older and realized, ‘Oh woah, we were poor.’ My parents couldn’t afford to get me a new dress. They couldn’t afford to even get by for a while.

Once I got older, I decided I wanted to make it to the point where my parents will never need to struggle. I can be there for them and support them. I can be the one to give them the life they came here for.

Thank you for sharing. That’s an incredible story. How have you been able to support your parents since?

In 2019, my parents got in a really bad car accident and completely totaled their car. It was a scary time. They injured themselves but luckily they were fine. After that, my mom had to drive this bucket on wheels and her going across the bridge kept me up at night. I wanted to buy them a car – they weren’t going to be able to afford it for themselves for a while.

That’s when I went to get the car. We recorded the whole thing. And when I showed up, my mom came out and had no idea the car was for her. When I told her the car was for her, Dad and Mom burst into tears.

Seeing my parents cry out of joy makes me so happy. They appreciate every single thing because they had nothing. We had nothing and now we are super fortunate to have the things and opportunities that we do.

Interested in joining Intercom? We’ve got open roles on the Sales team with Marianne, and across the company. Take a look.