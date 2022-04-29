Intercomrade Spotlight: Mark Iafrate

Intercomrade Spotlights is a series that features stories of Intercom employees, exploring their careers, interests, experiences, and hopes for the future.

Meet Mark Iafrate, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Platform & Partnerships at our San Francisco office. We chatted to him about his passion for marketing, his businesses and his two and a half years at Intercom.

How long have you been at Intercom?

About two and a half years! It’s cliché, but time really does fly, especially when things move as quickly as they do at Intercom. So much is changing and there are so many exciting opportunities that I still feel new sometimes.

I get to work on fun, thought-provoking projects, and the nature of my work is constantly evolving. I tackle different problems and meet new people all the time, which keeps things fresh.

How did you find your way to Intercom?

My first job out of college was working for a small tech startup out on the east coast, and after just a few weeks, I realized this world of software startups and technology was where I wanted to be.

I worked at a few very early-stage companies at the start of my career, and went on to launch my own software company in 2014, where we used Intercom.

“I remembered how much I loved using Intercom and reading the blog, so I reached out to some folks that worked here to learn about the culture”

In 2017, I moved to San Francisco and ran marketing at a B2B SaaS company before doing a two year stint as an independent consultant. After a while I got the itch for a change and made a shortlist of companies – ones that had found product-market fit, but still had a lot of room for growth and for me to make an impact. I remembered how much I loved using Intercom and reading the blog, so I reached out to some folks that worked here to learn about the culture.

I heard awesome things about the company, from how well we build and ship product, to strength of leadership, to how much fun it is working with people day-to-day. I noticed an opening on the Platform and App Ecosystem team, and the rest is history.

Mark and the Partnerships team at an offsite in Dublin, Ireland in 2020

What made you fall in love with marketing?

When you start a company or work at an early-stage startup, there’s so much to be done and you’re the only person there to do it. Over the years I’ve held just about every job title you can imagine, which gave me the opportunity to learn what I do and don’t enjoy.

When I was building my company I found myself really enjoying marketing work – the process of identifying a problem, experimenting with solutions, and then using data to plan the next iteration. There is something very satisfying about building a well-oiled, integrated campaign, watching it work, and seeing the impact on the bottom line.

I’ve always been a product person at heart, so the movement into product marketing kind of happened naturally.

Tell us more about the company you started back in 2014

Around 2010 the craft beer industry was really starting to take off in the US, and that’s also when I was diving head first into the world of tech startups. I got involved in this sub-community called “beer trading” where individuals would trade beers each other wanted, but weren’t able to find for one reason or another. This usually happened on places like Reddit and Facebook, which was disjointed, cumbersome, and a pain to keep organized.

“At one point I realized, ‘I could build a platform that does this, but way better.’”

At one point I realized, “I could build a platform that does this, but way better.” I started to work on this project on the side, looped in some other folks, and we built out a dedicated beer trading platform. People made lists of beers they had and beers they wanted, and we would automatically match them with other individuals to trade with.

I did it full-time for two years or so, and the platform was profitable, but it never really took off in the way you want a software company to. Despite the middling success, our team accomplished a lot. We built an innovative product people loved using and grew a community of 35,000+ people. The company even spawned an annual charity event called Whales for Wishes.

Tell us about Whales for Wishes

It’s an annual charity event me and a few other folks put on that raises money for Make-A-Wish! We host an in-person “bottle share” – a gathering where people share some of their favorite beers – and an online raffle, then donate 100% of the proceeds.

The 2022 event will be our eighth, and since its inception we have raised over $260,000 for Make-A-Wish – enough to grant 41 wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Did you come to San Francisco specifically for tech or did you always want to be there?

I definitely didn’t know I would end up in San Francisco, but I’m glad I’m here. I went to school in North Carolina and started my career in Charlotte’s tech scene. I loved living there, and gained some awesome professional experience. I eventually decided I wanted to take my career to the next level, and believed San Francisco was the best place.

“Getting to live in a city that’s building tools and software to transform the way the world works, all while having access to cool stuff to do is really invigorating”

I’ve been here since 2017, and I love it. The city’s eclectic, exciting, and has easy access to things I love like snowboarding and hiking. Getting to live in a city that’s building tools and software to transform the way the world works, all while having access to cool stuff to do is really invigorating.

What is your favorite project that you’ve worked on since being at Intercom?

When I first joined Intercom, I got an amazing opportunity to build out our Partner Marketing program from the ground up. I tackled really interesting problems, developed new processes and systems, and got creative by experimenting with different marketing campaigns and tactics. I learned so much, and was able to work with amazing people internally at Intercom, as well as our external technology partners.

What’s your favorite memory at Intercom?

I have to pick one?! I got to visit the Dublin office a couple of times when I first joined the company. It was a blast getting to meet my counterparts in the R&D and Partnerships teams, and spending quality time with the people I work with day-to-day. I attended their holiday party, jumped into the water at the Forty Foot, and explored the city.

Mark and the Intercom team at the 2019 Holiday Party

There are also a lot of smaller moments that stick with me, like Desk Beers every Friday, or the “fast food extravaganza day”. Those little memories are just as important.

How would you describe Intercom’s culture?

In one word, genuine. Every company talks about their culture, but talk is easy. Intercom actually delivers on those things. Every time I interview somebody, I tell them, “I know you probably won’t believe me, but you’ll learn when you get here that people do care.”

“You can really grow as a person here, and I feel like leadership really has employees’ best interest at heart”

My coworkers are smart, nice, hardworking people. I like how I’m challenged, but never feel disrespected. You can really grow as a person here, and I feel like leadership really has employees’ best interest at heart.

Which company value stands out to you the most and how do you see that playing out in your everyday life?

We go further together. In product marketing we are constantly working with other teams and feel like we’re at this really cool intersection of a lot of talented people doing their jobs really well. Being a part of that symbiotic machine is really interesting.

As someone who went out of their way to be in tech, do you have any advice for people who want to join the tech world?

Pick a job that lets you do the things you enjoy doing – something that complements your skill set and personality – and make sure it’s a role that can grow with you and enable you to live the lifestyle that you want.

Most importantly, sometimes you will fail, and that’s ok. I didn’t say failing feels good or that you should get used to it. because it doesn’t and you shouldn’t. The reality is if you’re consistently pushing your limits, failure is inevitable. Learn from your mistakes, get up, and keep going.

Are you interested in joining the Intercom team? Check out our open roles.