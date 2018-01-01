Products
Messages
Send targeted messages to the right people at the right time
Inbox
Manage conversations with leads and customers at scale
Articles
Create, organize and publish help articles
All products are built on the free
Intercom Platform →
Use Cases
Capture and convert leads
Powered by
Messages +
Inbox
Onboard and engage customers
Powered by
Messages
Support and retain customers
Powered by
Inbox
Provide self-service support
Powered by
Articles
Resources
Blog
Latest thinking and classic articles on sales and marketing, product management, startups and more
Customers
See how customers like InVision are using Intercom
Help Center
Learn how to install, configure, and use Intercom's products
Product Tours
Learn best practices for using Intercom's products and ask questions
Books and Guides
Insights on customer support, marketing, product management and everything in between
Developers
Use our APIs to integrate Intercom with other services
Webinars
Industry insights and best practice advice on customer engagement, support and more
Pricing
Log in
Get Started
Products
Messages
Inbox
Articles
Use Cases
Capture and convert leads
Powered by
+
Onboard and engage customers
Powered by
Support and retain customers
Powered by
Provide self-service support
Powered by
Resources
Pricing
Customers
Developers
Books and Guides
Blog
Product Tours
Docs
Careers
Dowload Intercom’s mobile app
All products are built on the free
Intercom Platform →
Don’t leave Slack. Convert from it.
Respond to leads super fast from the app you already have open all day.
Watch the video
Focus on quality leads
Send only your best leads to Slack, so your team works the best opportunities first.
Focus on quality leads
Send only your best leads to Slack, so your team works the best opportunities first.
Smart Slack notifications
Choose what to be notified about in Slack the moment it happens in Intercom.
Smart routing
Send different conversations to different channels based on your team inboxes in Intercom.
Respond in a flash
Reply to leads instantly, even while on the go. Plus, easily loop teammates into chats just by adding them to the Slack channel.
Respond in a flash
Reply to leads instantly, even while on the go. Plus, easily loop teammates into chats just by adding them to the Slack channel.
Two-way sync
Chats sync between apps, saving your full history in Intercom while preventing double replies.
Organize with auto-archive
Keep Slack and your Intercom inbox tidy by closing conversations from Slack.
Qualify from Slack
Capture lead info in Intercom as you qualify from Slack. You’ll be able to follow up on it and automatically update your other tools.
Qualify from Slack
Capture lead info in Intercom as you qualify from Slack. You’ll be able to follow up on it and automatically update your other tools.
Work from your preferred app
Qualify and close all within Slack to save time and make sales.
Connect to even more tools.
Intercom integrates into your workflows for Salesforce, Clearbit, Stripe and more.
Salesforce
Create leads and send conversations to Salesforce, and use Salesforce data inside Intercom.
Clearbit Reveal
Use Clearbit data to target leads and choose who sees the Messenger.
Stripe
Get more context on your users with Stripe data inside Intercom.
See all integrations
Start Your Free Trial
Early stage company?
Eligible applicants get all of our products for just $49 a month
Learn more
Get Started
Free 14 day trial
Easy setup
Cancel any time