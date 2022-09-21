Announcing our refreshed guide: ‘The Onboarding Starter Kit’

A few years ago, we published The Onboarding Starter Kit, which helped thousands of businesses successfully onboard their customers. Today, we’re launching a completely refreshed guide to help you activate, engage, and retain more customers in the modern age.

Since the onset of the global pandemic, many businesses have become internet businesses. In addition, due to economic uncertainty, company after company is tightening their tool budget, making it more valuable than ever to hold onto, nurture, and engage the existing customers you already have. Gaining a competitive edge all starts from day one, with great onboarding.

Gone are the days where cookie-cutter messages are good enough. Today’s customers want personalized messages sent at the right time, in the right place, precisely when and where they need help – while they’re using your product, website, or app. Our completely refreshed starter kit gives you the practical strategies, concrete message examples, and powerful targeting suggestions your business needs to turn new signups into power users.

How can “The Onboarding Starter Kit” help supercharge your business?

In this guide, we’ll show you how to create a truly impactful, targeted onboarding campaign that sets customers up for success, helps them unlock continuous value, and encourages them to stick around for the long term.

You’ll get practical strategies and tips, including:

Examples of impactful messages to send, complete with advice on what to say and how to target your messages for maximum impact.

Best practices for creating a deeply personalized onboarding campaign that activates customers and reduces churn.

Advice on how to measure success and position your team as critical value drivers.

Real-life examples of success our customers have achieved with personalized, targeted customer onboarding – from activating customers to reducing churn.

Build long-lasting relationships with customers from day one

You know how the saying goes, “You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.” This is especially true for great onboarding. But effective modern onboarding isn’t just a one-and-done job. It’s a continuous process of helping new signups get value from your product or service from day one and throughout their entire lifecycle. Download the guide to start generating more engagement, loyalty, and retention today.👇