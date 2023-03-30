Questions about our new AI chatbot, Fin? Catch up with our webinar Q&A

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

It’s been just over two weeks since we released Fin, our new AI chatbot, to the world.

The idea of an AI chatbot answering your customers’ questions is incredibly exciting, but it’s also new, and maybe a little scary. So when we hosted our recent webinar to discuss the application of ChatGPT in customer service—and introduce Fin to some more people—we weren’t surprised to receive lots of thoughtful and important questions during our Q&A session.

Catch up with the webinar recording here

This area is brand new, and evolving rapidly, so naturally there are still lots of unknowns that we’re working on. What we do know is that Fin is an incredibly powerful tool, even in its current early state. To tell you a little more about where we’re at and what you can expect from Fin, we wanted to share some of the most important questions we received during the webinar – and the answers we offered.

Top questions from the webinar

Privacy, security, and compliance

Q: How can businesses with some degree of sensitivity be sure that Fin won’t give a response outside the bounds of the help center content, which could introduce a safety concern?

A: This is a core part of the offering. It’s something you can test yourself when we have a demo version available for your help center. For now, here are the safeguards that we put in place to ensure that your AI chatbot provides the most accurate answers:

It only provides answers based on articles in your help center.

The AI chatbot tries to disambiguate a question when it doesn’t understand the end-user question.

When the AI chatbot does not know the answer, it will say that it didn’t find an answer, and it can then hand over to a human.

“OpenAI stores some of the data, however, they do not use it to train their models”

Q: How is the privacy of a customer’s conversation with the chatbot protected? The customer’s input is going into the OpenAI system. What privacy protections are in place?

A: We’re still negotiating privacy terms. As of now, here’s the scoop: in order to serve answers based on your articles, our AI chatbot will process your entire help center through OpenAI at intervals during the beta. During each conversation with Fin, we will send customer questions and comments verbatim to OpenAI. If your customer sends personal identifiable information (PII) as part of their message, that PII could be sent to OpenAI during the processing. OpenAI stores some of the data, however, they do not use it to train their models.

Q: I heard that this will not be available in the EU. Is that true? Could you provide some more information on this?

A: Fin will be available worldwide at launch. However, there is no regional data hosting, so if you require EU data hosting, using Fin won’t be possible. OpenAI does not currently offer EU hosting, so any personal information which is sent to them as part of their integration with Intercom services must be processed in the US.

Q: Concerning GDPR, what personal data is sent to OpenAI, and does OpenAI save any data in its system?

A: We will send the customer’s questions and comments verbatim to OpenAI during each conversation with Fin. If your customer includes any PII in their message, that PII could potentially be sent on to OpenAI during the processing. OpenAI stores some of the data but do not use it to train their models.

Fin’s capabilities

Q: Is Fin multilingual?

A: Fin is pretty multilingual out of the box. We have work to do to make Fin and the overall UX properly multilingual. This is a priority for us.

“Fin respects Intercom’s Articles audience targeting and knows who the user is, so it can match both things to only give relevant articles to the relevant user”

Q: How does Fin handle product changes, i.e. do answers change and shift as products change and shift?

A: In near real time! As soon as you update your help center content, Fin will adjust. There are no pre-canned answers – it’s always based on your live content.

Q: Can Fin collect data about its chats? Can it notify me if something unexpected happens?

A: This is technically a different product area. We’ll show similar reporting data around Fin conversations as we do with all other conversations, and in future we may apply AI to that data set.

Q: Can it help with complex, highly customizable products?

A: Yes, but this does get harder for sure. We’ve tested Fin a lot on Intercom, and it holds up well, but not as well as simpler products. You’ll be able to test it on Intercom soon and judge for yourself.

Q: We run a marketplace, so our help center is split into “info for user type A” and “info for user type B,” often with content on the same topic, but with quite different specifics. Is Fin able to distinguish between user types and answer according to the correct help center articles?

A: Fin respects Intercom’s Articles audience targeting and knows who the user is, so it can match both things to only give relevant articles to the relevant user!

Q: Will Fin know when to disengage? For example, in cases where it lacks knowledge, or which involve erratic system behaviour, such as technical support cases?

A: Yes, we think a strong suit of Fin is that it says “I can’t answer that.” This blog post explains more.

Q: Will Fin only be able to pull information from published articles, or also from macros and past conversations?

A: At launch, just articles. Macros and conversations are under active exploration as content sources.

Q: Will Fin learn org-specific information over time?

A: Yes, starting with keeping up with any new articles you write or crawl. In the future, it’s likely it will be able to access other information and content, but that’s still TBD.

Q: Will Fin simply repeat the content of the help article if a customer has a follow-up question or will it be able to be conversational, like a live chat with a support member?

A: It will be conversational and summarize or synthesize an answer from the article itself – not just paraphrase it.

Q: Can it be jailbroken?

A: A lot of people have tried to jailbreak Fin in the beta, and as far as we’re aware, it hasn’t happened yet. Fin is quite robust so far.

“The best practice is to have your content be as comprehensive as possible”

Help center content

Q: Does Intercom have any best practices for creating content that is optimized for AI?

A: Not yet. The best practice is to make your content as comprehensive as possible. If your articles don’t have an answer, the AI chatbot can’t give it. In the short term, we don’t anticipate any need to tailor content for AI.

Q: What is a strategy for testing if your knowledge base is ready for production? Will we have APIs to test question responses in bulk?

A: Broadly, I don’t think this needs to be a concern. If your content is in Intercom, obviously you’re fine. If it’s not, we’re working on importer tools.

Q: Would you recommend creating articles in “ghost mode” that are not publicly accessible, but just for Fin to read? So we can make them very basic, clear, and informational – just for Fin.

A: This won’t be an option in the short term, but is definitely something for us to consider.

Q: Is there a way to optimize the knowledge base for better results?

A: Concise, clear writing tends to be better than overly verbose or complex. A lot like writing for humans really!

Q: How large of a knowledge base does Fin need? If we have small help desk, will it still work?

A: 50+ articles seems to be the sweet spot, but it depends heavily on your domain. If most of the questions you get can be answered by a handful of articles, then there’s no reason why it wouldn’t work.

Q: Will Fin be able to crawl Zendesk help centers like Resolution Bot?

A: Yes, we have a Zendesk article sync, so this already works.

Q: Will we be able to change Fin’s name?

A: Yes, absolutely!

The future of Fin

Q: In the long run, will the Intercom team switch 100% to Fin or keep Custom Bots? Or have a little bit of both?

A: At least in the medium term, we anticipate that Fin and Custom Bots will work in a complementary way. We hope to set Fin live for users of Intercom in the next one to two weeks.

Q: Will there be an option to get information not only from the help center, but also from previous conversations?

A: Not immediately, but clearly this is a huge opportunity. We’ll start exploring this soon.

Q: What about different language models?

A: We’ve investigated multiple models from multiple providers and are continuing to do so. This space continues to evolve very fast.

Q: When will the users on the waitlist get access to the AI chatbot? Do we need to have a specific Intercom plan to get access?

A: We’re starting to add customers to the beta in the next couple days. There’s no requirement for a specific plan, but our focus is to get this to general release as fast as possible.

Q: Is the bot limited to learning from Intercom Articles, or can we feed it the knowledge base from our website as well?

A: We’ll start with Intercom Articles and Zendesk help center, but will likely expand over time!

Pricing

Q: Any info about how Fin will be priced?

A: Taking part in the beta will be free of charge. As we’re still in development, we’re not able to provide details of future pricing at this time, but we will share at general release. We do anticipate a usage cost for Fin. If you’re in the beta, you will be notified of any future pricing and won’t be charged without your consent.

Q: Are Fin and AI Assist going to carry an additional cost?

A: Pricing is still being figured out, but it’s very likely as the costs with these models are significant.

Reporting

Q: Are we going to have access to reports of all of the questions that our automated system was not able to respond to so we can use them to improve our help center?

A: It’s definitely something we’re looking to optimize so that it’s surfaced more proactively. It’s still unclear how far we’ll get on this before launch.

Q: Will there be new reports available with Fin?

A: We’re in the middle of figuring this out now – some new reporting for sure!

More questions? Catch up with our webinar or sign up to join the waitlist for the Fin beta.