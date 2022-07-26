What is customer success?

Customer success is a business effort to help your customers achieve their objectives.

As the name implies, customer success involves working with your customer to discover how your products and/or services can best empower them to reach their goals and objectives.

Often, this means anticipating your customers’ needs and wants, and taking proactive steps to outperform their expectations.

Unsurprisingly, this benefits all parties: your customers receive support toward their goals; in turn, your company can expect less customer churn, more upselling opportunities, greater loyalty, and lower acquisition costs as your customers become long-term brand advocates.

What does customer success do and why is it important?

Customer success is all about helping customers achieve their goals. In a customer success scenario, a company isn’t reactive to customer needs. Instead, it is proactive in finding and offering solutions to its customers’ problems, before customers ask for help.

An engaged and successful sales representative knows and understands their customers. They listen and look for pain points and inefficiencies that affect their customers, then find ways their product can help. That’s an example of customer success.

Customer success is important because it adds value to the brand-customer relationship. If a customer buys from a company that simply sells a product or service then walks away and waits for customer to reach out when they need support, that customer might be inclined to switch to a competitor. On the other hand, customers are more likely to stay with a company that is engaged throughout the entire customer journey. In other words, customer success breeds loyalty.

What is client success?

The term “client success” is virtually interchangeable with “customer success,” but is more often used by companies that sell a B2B product. In the B2B world, customers are referred to as clients, since the buyer-seller relationship is usually more intricate than in the B2C world. Thus, the use of the term client success as opposed to customer success.

What is customer success management?

Customer success initiatives are often led by a customer success team staffed by customer success managers, or employees with similarly related roles dedicated to customer satisfaction (think: client partners and account managers, onboarding managers, and so on).

They focus on building long-term relationships with the customer, gaining an intimate knowledge of their targets and priorities, and advising on how a given product or service can provide the most value to their business.



As opposed to customer service or support representatives, who are mostly reactive – responding to customer challenges or product issues only as they come up – customer success managers always strive to be one step ahead. They proactively identify how to further a customer’s business, and make recommendations that will help them achieve greater success.

Customer success managers play a key role in on-call support systems for the customer – they mentor customers on the best decisions and are the first point of contact if something goes sideways. As such, you can imagine that customer success managers are responsible for a wide breadth of duties. This includes:

Representing your company to the customer. As the main point of contact for the customer, customer success managers have many opportunities to represent the business and demonstrate how and why it is the best partner or provider to meet their needs.

Onboarding customers and educating them on the best ways to use your product or service. This sets the foundation for their relationship with your company.

Anticipating customer questions and developing resources that address them proactively.

Strategy sessions with customers to identify key business objectives. These sessions should uncover new potential ways to partner with them, and help the customer tap into underused features or services to get the most value out of your offerings.

Customer success managers also keep an eye on ways to upsell and cross-promote your company’s products .

High-level troubleshooting when unique issues arise, and referring customers to the correct contact (such as the support team) if they cannot resolve them directly.

Monitoring customer retention by identifying signs of dissatisfaction and taking proactive steps to reduce churn, drive renewals, and convert customers into long-term brand ambassadors for your company.

Advocating for the customer’s needs internally and externally , by gaining an in-depth knowledge of their preferences and desires from multiple data sources (which may include candid conversations, formal surveys, CSAT results, reviews, and so on). Armed with this data, customer success managers ensure their team acts in the best interest of the customer so that these needs can be met.

What is churn in customer success?

Customer churn or customer loss is what customer success seeks to eliminate. Customer churn is generally caused by dissatisfaction. Through ongoing customer success initiatives, a company strives to reduce the number of dissatisfied customers, thereby reducing customer churn.

Churn can also occur when a competitor offers a customer a better deal or more incentives, or when a customer simply no longer sees value in a product or service. The latter can be caused by a number of factors, such as a difficult onboarding experience or a situation in which a customer doesn’t fully understand the product offering and its features. By helping customers unlock the full potential of a product or service, customer success managers try to ensure that never happens.