Building a company to be proud of: Intercom recognized as one of the best places to work

Our products and platform have come a long way since Intercom was founded 11 years ago, and while our innovation is absolutely something to be proud of, we’re especially proud of the company culture we’ve built in tandem.

We’ve never strayed from our vision, and we’ve stuck to our values – that’s allowed us to attract incredibly talented, innovative people with different, invaluable perspectives, to achieve our mission of making internet business personal.

“92% of our employees said they would recommend Intercom as a great place to work”

We work hard to provide a challenging, opportunity-filled working environment that our teammates can thrive and develop in – and we’re constantly adapting to new ways of thinking and working. We’ve embraced hybrid working, learning, and professional development, and we take employee wellbeing very seriously – 92% of our employees said they would recommend Intercom as a great place to work.

But there’s no need to take our word for it. We’re very excited to announce that Intercom is a winner of three renowned employer awards:

Bay Area Best Places To Work 2022, presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022

Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2022

There’s always more work to be done to build a truly open, rewarding, and collaborative company culture – but we believe Intercom is already a very special place to work. These awards prove that we’re not the only ones with that opinion!

Bay Area Best Places To Work, presented by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley

The Best Places To Work is awarded to companies who have created exceptional workplaces that their employees value and rate highly on values like fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings, and other amenities as well as management practices.

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

Intercom has been listed at number 35 on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list! This award celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Developed in collaboration with Accenture, it honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

We’re committed to making internet business personal with next-generation products and ideas, and we reward curiosity and initiative – this award will help us convey to future Intercom teammates the central role innovation plays in everything we do.

Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2022

Inc. Best Workplaces awards the company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity. As part of the award process, each nominated company distributed a survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, to its employees. The survey covered topics like management effectiveness, perks, focus on employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. narrowed their choice down to 475 workplaces, including Intercom.

We’re an innovative, growing company—with all the opportunity for impact and career growth that comes with the territory. We hire smart, ambitious people and empower them to do the best work of their careers. As these awards demonstrate, we put a lot of effort into creating a great working environment, both in our offices and virtually – above all, we strive to create a workplace that encourages deep focus and sets people up for success at every stage of their careers.

Are you looking for your next challenge? We’re hiring – check out our open roles.