Our mission is to make internet business personal – as we often say, the internet has vastly expanded the addressable market for businesses today. No longer are we restricted to customers in our region or country, but can feasibly cater to customers all over the globe.

But one of the most significant barriers to growing business at internet scale is language – while English has become the common lingua franca of the internet, it’s crucial to reach people in their own language to the greatest degree possible.

“When you’re as obsessed with customer success as we are, facilitating multilingual experiences becomes a huge priority”

Our customers come from every corner of the world, with more than 25,000 businesses using Intercom to serve their own customers in more than 130 countries – our platform hosts millions of conversations in countless languages. When you’re as obsessed with customer success as we are, facilitating multilingual experiences becomes a huge priority. As we’ve scaled and as our customer base has expanded around the world, we have focused on ensuring our product and website are designed to support more and more languages.

Product localization

That’s why today, we’re delighted to unveil a host of fresh localization efforts across our product and website.

Our Messenger and Resolution Bot products now support 32 languages.

Our new Inbox 2 with real-time dashboards is now available in French, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

By the end of the year we will also fully localize our Contacts, Articles and Reporting products and will finish full product localization in early 2023.

“The more languages our products support, the stronger those relationships”

These are the tools that help our customers build personalized relationships with their customers around the world, and the more languages our products support, the stronger those relationships.

Website translations

Following in that spirit, we’re also unveiling a completely fresh translation of our website in four languages – again in French, Spanish, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.

“We believe we’ve created the best translations of our site possible – reflecting our values and product with warmth and personality”

This localization project involved a linguistic analysis of our existing translated pages, as well as a survey of various multilingual SaaS websites. Through this work, we believe we’ve created the best translations of our site possible – reflecting our values and product with warmth and personality.

This research also surfaced future opportunities, such as creating a Spanish-language version translated specifically for the LatAm market, which we are currently working on.

Future multilingual plans

Beyond the website, we are also in the process of rolling out fully translated versions of our onboarding experience – including training videos and help center articles – plus customer support in the four languages of our product as well.

This commitment to supporting more and more languages will also see further investment in the Intercom product, with fully localized versions of the Contacts, Articles, and Reports areas of our product.

Global communications at internet scale

Operating at internet scale requires a truly global vision – embracing the beauty of our multitudinous languages is part of that. And ultimately, the fundamentals of how we communicate online are consistent across regions and industries – find a way to make interactions with your customers pleasant, convenient, and personal.

Best of all, those fundamentals are the same in every language.