Meet the Intercom team at Web Summit 2021!

We’re extremely excited to connect with the tech community – in person – at Web Summit in Lisbon from November 1st to 4th.

This year’s event will be especially significant, as thousands of people from across the industry gather in person after so long in remote-working isolation. We can’t wait to see old friends and make new ones.

The Intercom team is looking forward to showcasing our latest features and improvements to the world's leading Business Messenger and powerful customer support product. Our leading customer communication platform is used by the most innovative companies worldwide, such as Unity, Spendesk.

On November 3rd, our co-founder Des Traynor will be on the stage sharing his keynote on “How to grow up without growing old“. Later that evening we partner with AWS and Aircall for a “Startups Happy Hour” party, where you can decompress and have one (or a few!) drinks on us and celebrate a little taste of normality.

When and where to connect with the Intercom team at Web Summit 2021

We won’t have a booth this time, but lots of our team members will be attending the event.

Watch Intercom co-founder Des Traynor talk about “How to grow up without growing old” on November 3rd at 10.15am. Startup party: RSVP for our exclusive evening party to close the week on November 3rd in partnership with AWS and Aircall.

