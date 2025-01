Share this page on Facebook - this link opens in a new window

In this episode of The Ticket, CXChronicles founder Adrian Brady-Cesana joins us to talk about the four pillars of customer experience: team, tools, process, and feedback.

Adrian tells Intercom Snr. Director of Human Support Bobby Stapleton about the evolving state of customer experience teams, the impact of technology and software, and the necessity of living playbooks.