What’s inside
Marketing at a startup is not for the faint of heart. Picking the wrong tactic can leave your product dead before you’ve even started. Our startup marketing book includes dozens of lessons that helped us grow from zero customers to more than 20,000, from crafting your early messaging, to getting word of mouth, to keeping product and marketing aligned. You’ll learn:
- Actionable advice you can use right away, like a step-by-step-guide to launching your product.
- Simple steps to get your first customers (no growth hacks, guaranteed).
- How to choose the right tactics for your startup, from content and events to demand generation.