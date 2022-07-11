Announcing Stripe’s new Intercom integration

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

We’re delighted to share that Intercom has launched as one of the first apps in the new Stripe App Marketplace, announced last month at Sessions.

Millions of companies – from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups – use Stripe to accept payments, grow revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. We’re excited to work with Stripe to help make their customers’ experiences more personal through Stripe’s Intercom App.

Stripe and its customers understand that transactional support is best offered live and with as much context as possible. The team at Stripe chose Intercom as their launch partner, both because of our shared commitment to personalized, in-context customer support, and because user research and usage rates from Stripe’s customers named Intercom the most popular support app.

What can Stripe’s Intercom app do?

We’ve worked with Stripe to develop a deep integration that will enable every Stripe customer to provide transactional support resolutions in real time.

By using Intercom’s leading in-context support messaging solution with Stripe’s payment platform, our mutual customers can solve their customers’ problems much faster, carry out instant transactions, and ensure that no deals are lost to inconvenient glitches or delays, all from within the Stripe app. It’s a seamless way to share context across tools and break down the silos that exist between different teams and software tools.

Here are just some of the benefits:

Seamless context-sharing

View customer data across Intercom and Stripe, ensuring a smooth experience for both your customers and your support team.

No more tab-switching

View emails, tickets, or conversations associated with a particular customer in Intercom while using Stripe. All the information you need in one place.

Instant transactional support

Save time for your customer and your support team by issuing refunds or reply directly to a customer’s refund request within Stripe.

Ready to upgrade your customers’ support experience? Download the Intercom app from the Stripe App Marketplace.