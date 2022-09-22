Intercom named a Strong Performer in Forrester’s 2022 Conversation Automation Solutions New Wave™

At Intercom, our mission has always been to make internet business personal – and we think the key to creating those personal connections between businesses and customers is to facilitate conversational experiences.

That’s why we are so proud to announce we have been named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester New Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions Q3 2022. We believe this recognition underscores the value we bring to our current customers, and highlights how this space promises significant growth for companies.

“We believe that our ability to deliver in-context conversations sets us apart, as well as our ability to define and deliver on our vision”

Intercom received a differentiated rating – the highest score possible – in two criteria: conversation delivery and roadmap. We believe that our ability to deliver in-context conversations sets us apart, as well as our ability to define and deliver on our vision.

What is Forrester New Wave?

Forrester New Wave reports are guides to emerging technology spaces or solutions, in which they compare the vendors and evaluate them on certain transparent criteria.

This New Wave explores emerging technologies in the Conversation Automation space. The Conversation Automation Solutions (CAS) category is designed for B2B Marketers who are looking for technologies to support marketing, sales, and digital experience optimization aligned to the revenue engine. The CAS category is about helping businesses meet the changing information needs throughout the buyer’s journey and postsale customer lifecycle.

“Sophisticated conversation automation products enable chatbots and machine learning technology to work alongside humans to provide these experiences at a scale that was impossible just a few years ago”

Conversations, as we can see from Forrester’s description here, are valuable at every stage of the relationship between business and customer. Sophisticated conversation automation products enable chatbots and machine learning technology to work alongside humans to provide these experiences at a scale that was impossible just a few years ago. Businesses can leverage these tools for every customer stage, from evaluation to conversion, to support and expansion.

Evaluation criteria

Forrester evaluated the CAS providers on 10 criteria, and we received a differentiated rating in the criteria of:

Current Offering: Conversation delivery, which evaluates the breadth of channels the solution can automate (email, SMS, chat), whether each are natively available in the solution, and what conversational interfaces or modalities are available, for example, text or voice.

Conversation delivery, which evaluates the breadth of channels the solution can automate (email, SMS, chat), whether each are natively available in the solution, and what conversational interfaces or modalities are available, for example, text or voice. Strategy: Roadmap, how strong the company’s ability to define specific time frames, milestones, and benchmarks in its strategy. Near-term plans to execute on its vision and the resources and capabilities to deliver on its stated roadmap.

The report covers:

Forrester’s analysis of the Conversation Automation Solutions Market.

Forrester’s evaluation of how each vendor performed against the 10 criteria.

The customer value that solutions such as Intercom can provide to B2B Marketers.

Download the Forrester Report here