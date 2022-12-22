Intercom recognized with 101 badges and awards in G2’s Winter Reports 2023

We are delighted to announce that Intercom has once again been recognized as among the best solutions in a number of Customer Service categories in the newly released G2 Winter Reports 2023.

This season, we were rewarded a whopping 101 badges and awards, a recognition of Intercom’s position as a leader in the field of Customer Service.

#Humblebrags

Some of the highlights from the Winter report include:

Intercom has been named a leader in all eight categories we play in, including Chatbots, Live Chat and Conversational Support.

We also earned 7 Momentum badges, awarded to products achieving the most positive movement over the last year.

Our Best Usability award for the Digital Adoption Platform category is a new one for the trophy case.

And we’ve also received a plethora of other segment and region specific badges, like Fastest Implementation in Chatbots for Enterprise, and Leader for Live Chat in Germany.

The industry has spoken!

These results are based on the responses provided by real users in the G2 review form, and as such give a valuable insight into the esteem Intercom is held by actual users around the world. That authenticity is why these awards are so valuable, as Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, explains. “Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” she says. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Check out some of the testimonials that our users have left on G2 over the past year:

“Intercom is the best platform I have ever used for my work as a Customer Success Manager. It has more than just a ticketing system, interacting with customers daily, it will allow you to enrich your own customers’ experience.”

Julieta G, CSM, Small Business

“I love how easy Intercom is to use! Not only am I able to help my customers one on one, but I can also streamline the communications that goes out to my customers. Intercom has made it super easy to communicate with customers in a very fun & interactive way! The support is amazing as well!”

Maria M, Customer Success Manager, Mid-Market

“Intercom is by far the leader in live chat software, from its capabilities and reach to its versatility via extensions, you can do so much with it and when your users interact with it, the experience is immediately familiar to them, which makes it feel simple and reliable.”

Chris L., CEO, Small-Business

“It is super easy to use and has had an incredible impact on our business thus far. It has taken hours, if not days, off of our development team’s plate and allowed us to scale parts of our business that who not have been possible otherwise!”

Joel K. Senior Product Manager, Small-Business

Learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your own review of Intercom, on G2.com.

What is G2?

G2 is the world’s largest software review site. More than 80 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

Thanks for your support

These badges and awards are always a delight to receive – they testify to the significant value we bring to our customers. As another year draws to a close, we’d like to thank all our customers for their reviews and support this year, for the feedback and suggestions and loyalty. Next year is going to bring a lot of exciting new features and improvements to existing features – we can’t wait to continue helping our customers serve their customers.