New at Intercom: Hear all about the next generation of customer engagement

The future of internet business is ongoing customer engagement. In this episode, we bring highlights from our first-ever global virtual launch event and reveal the game-changing products that will transform your business.

Intercom was born out of a simple idea – to make internet business personal. And ever since that first release over 10 years ago, we’ve stayed true to that mission. But the technology, market, and customer needs have evolved since then, and for businesses to thrive, they need next-generation tools that are purpose-built to meet these evolving needs.

We’ve been working tirelessly to find new ways to support customers and help them drive growth, and yesterday, during New at Intercom, our first global virtual launch event, we unveiled some of the features we believe will transform the way businesses engage with their customers.

Today’s episode is all about what’s new – from three next-generation products to a premier service program designed to help our customers realize the full potential of Intercom every step of the way. In this episode, you’ll hear from Intercom CEO Karen Peacock, Chief Strategy Officer Des Traynor, Chief Product Officer Paul Adams, and Chief Revenue Officer Leandra Fishman on innovation, our vision for the future of customer engagement, and how Intercom can help you to drive growth and engagement like never before.

Read more about the highlights of New at Intercom and watch the full recording of the event here. If you enjoy our discussion, check out more episodes of our podcast. You can follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or grab the RSS feed in your player of choice.