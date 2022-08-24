Registration for our fall 2022 product launch event is now open

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

We’re excited to announce that registration is now open for New at Intercom, our virtual fall product launch event which takes place on October 12th, 2022 at 8am PT/4pm BST.

Our product and engineering teams have been busy building incredible features that will multiply the value Intercom brings to your business, and we can’t wait to introduce you to the latest and greatest innovations.

That’s not all you’ll experience at New at Intercom. This event will focus on the key to engaging your customers, exploring the theories, challenges, and solutions behind getting – and keeping – customers.

Now more than ever, customer retention is the key to a thriving business. That means offering personalized experiences where and when your customers want and expect them – in your product, app or website and at every stage of the customer journey.

At New at Intercom, you’ll hear from industry leaders, get an exclusive peek at our latest products and features, and explore the growing importance of effective customer engagement. You’ll learn:

Why messaging is the most effective way to engage with your customers – and how it has evolved.

How we’ve improved and innovated on our Messenger to help your business drive growth at scale. We’ve made some of our biggest changes to date – be the first to see them.

How you can unlock the power of in-context communications in your support strategy.

How you can use in-product messaging to uplevel your customer engagement strategy.

How to ensure ongoing engagement with your customers with the help of Intercom’s next-generation product.

A great customer engagement strategy prioritizes the most important assets your business has: your customers. Join us on October 12th at 8am PT/4pm BST to find out what you can do to take customer engagement to the next level at your company.