Response Time: Vol. 22

With Agnieszka Popławska, Customer Success Team Lead at Calamari.

Please tell us a little bit about your company and what you do there.

I’m a part of the Customer Success team at Calamari. For the past few months, I’ve had the opportunity to grow as a Customer Success Team Leader. We’re a SaaS company on a mission to make HR simple so our clients can focus on growing their businesses. What sets our Customer Success team apart is our role as a one-stop shop for clients, providing continuity throughout their journey with our tool.

Which celebrity would be really great at your job, and why?

Henry Cavill stands out as a strong candidate – I’m pretty sure everyone has had a chance to see his role as Superman and perhaps his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Much like Superman’s dedication to helping others, Henry could provide top-notch customer service with a strong sense of empathy and a commitment to resolving issues with care and respect. His portrayal of Geralt also showcases his problem-solving skills and adaptability, which are crucial for delivering exceptional customer service.

What’s the most valuable thing that working in customer service has taught you?

Setting realistic expectations and then meeting or exceeding them is key to ensuring customer satisfaction and trust. It’s better to underpromise and overdeliver. We strive to provide above-and-beyond services to every customer and make the customer experience outstanding.

What’s your greatest productivity hack?

Blocking out time to focus on specific tasks. This allows me to minimize distractions during these periods.

What gif best describes your mental state right now?

What’s the best customer service you’ve ever experienced?

I contacted the helpline of a technology company for assistance with a hardware problem and it exceeded my expectations. Their technician not only diagnosed the issue but also provided guidance on preventing similar problems in the future. Their expertise and friendly approach made it a great experience.

What’s the worst customer service you’ve ever experienced?

In a recent customer service encounter, I had to switch from one team to another due to a technical issue with my bank. The frustrating part was reiterating the problem when I was transferred to the new team.

“It’s not about being perfect – it’s about being responsible and committed to delivering the best possible experience”

What’s the strangest thing a customer has asked you?

It wasn’t the strangest thing, but definitely something that made my day at that moment. When I asked if there was anything else I could help with, the client asked if I could give them back their size 38 and find them a prince on his white horse. I wish I had a magic wand! 🧚‍♀️

What can you do that a bot will never be able to replicate?

I believe that bots won’t be able to solve problems that have no simple solution and often require a combination of knowledge, creativity, and intuition. What sets humans apart from AI is our emotional smarts, which include real empathy, understanding context, and being adaptable. AI can spot emotions and react to them, but it can’t genuinely feel or connect with emotions. It might also stumble in tricky interpersonal problem-solving.

What’s the one piece of advice you would give to your peers in the customer service industry?

Embrace an accountability mindset. In customer service, accountability means taking responsibility for your actions, decisions, and the customers’ outcomes. Remember, it’s not about being perfect – it’s about being responsible and committed to delivering the best possible experience to your customers.

What book are you reading at the moment?

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck – this book introduces the powerful concept of the growth mindset versus the fixed mindset. I believe it’s a must-read for anyone seeking personal and professional growth. There’s one quote worth remembering (not just one, but I wanted to pick one to share with you!), “Even in the growth mindset, failure can be a painful experience. But it doesn’t define you. It’s a problem to be faced, dealt with, and learned from.”

What’s the best thing a customer has ever said to you?

This was a few weeks ago during the implementation phase – I heard from the client that they truly felt I understood their challenges and what they needed. Goal achieved!

How would you explain your job to an alien?

Ensuring that humans are happy and satisfied with the technology they use.

What’s your most used emoji in customer chats?

🌻

Do you identify more with the title “customer support,” customer service,” “customer success,” or “customer experience,” and why?

I definitely identify more with the title “customer success.” Customer success is a holistic approach that goes beyond simply providing support or service. It covers the entire customer journey, focusing on ensuring that customers achieve their desired outcomes and goals and have positive experiences when engaging with a product or service.

“In the end, it’s not just about providing service; it’s about creating meaningful and positive interactions that can leave a lasting impact”

What do you wish people knew about working in customer service?

What I wish people knew about working in customer service is that it’s an experience that can profoundly change your perspective. I strongly recommend that everyone try it for themselves at some point. It teaches you the value of empathy, effective communication, problem-solving, and patience like few other professions can. It’s an opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life and understand their needs and concerns. In the end, it’s not just about providing service; it’s about creating meaningful and positive interactions that can leave a lasting impact.

