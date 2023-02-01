Intercom recognized with 3 TrustRadius ‘Best of’ awards

We’re delighted to announce that Intercom has won not one, not two, but three TrustRadius “Best of” awards in the “Live Chat” category of their Winter 2023 report.

TrustRadius, a leading B2B technology review and ratings platform, selects the winners of their “Best of” awards based on feedback from actual users of the products. This year, TrustRadius analyzed feedback from thousands of users and named the top performers across a number of categories, and we are thrilled to have come out in pole position in the Live Chat category!

“100% of reviewers say Intercom lived up to sales and marketing promises and that they would buy it again”

“Intercom has won Winter 2023 ‘Best of’ awards for ‘Best Feature Set,’ ‘Best Relationship,’ and ‘Best Value for Price’ in the Live Chat category,” says Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers – 100% of reviewers say Intercom lived up to sales and marketing promises and that they would buy it again.”

The results are in

These respected industry awards, which TrustRadius calls “Trusted awards,” highlight a true commitment to transparency. Our latest awards include:

Best Feature Set: This award recognizes Intercom for having the most comprehensive and advanced feature set of any product in its category. Our product has been praised for functionality that helps businesses to improve their customer service by enabling them to support and engage customers at exactly the right moments. TrustRadius gives this award to the product with the largest percentage of high ratings on its feature set in user reviews.

This award recognizes Intercom for having the most comprehensive and advanced feature set of any product in its category. Our product has been praised for functionality that helps businesses to improve their customer service by enabling them to support and engage customers at exactly the right moments. TrustRadius gives this award to the product with the largest percentage of high ratings on its feature set in user reviews. Best Relationship: This award recognizes the trusted relationships we have built with our customers. We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer experience and being responsive to the needs of our users. When judging this award, TrustRadius analyzed insights from user reviews, looking at the highest ratings for criteria such as, “would buy again,” “implementation expectations,” and “sales and marketing promises.”

This award recognizes the trusted relationships we have built with our customers. We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer experience and being responsive to the needs of our users. When judging this award, TrustRadius analyzed insights from user reviews, looking at the highest ratings for criteria such as, “would buy again,” “implementation expectations,” and “sales and marketing promises.” Best Value for Price: This award recognizes Intercom for providing an outstanding value for the price of the platform. Our product has been praised for the return on investment seen by companies of all sizes. TrustRadius gives this award to the product with the largest percentage of high ratings on “value for price” in user reviews.

Building for our customers

We are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius and our users with these three awards, and are particularly proud to have been named among the top performers in our industry. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Intercom team, and we would like to extend a huge thank you to our customers for their loyalty and support.

“We want to empower our customers to deliver stand-out experiences to their own customers and transform their businesses”

We strive to forge lasting relationships with our customers that are built on reliability and trust. And we want to empower them to deliver stand-out experiences to their own customers and transform their businesses. We have exciting plans for the year ahead as we continue to build features to make Intercom work even harder for you – watch this space!

Here’s what some of our wonderful customers had to say about us