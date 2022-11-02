We’ve got mail: Introducing Intercom email features to complement your customer support strategy

In 2022, there are countless ways to reach your customers.

Despite all of these leaps forward, email remains a constant in customer communications. Almost all businesses still use email to acquire, engage, and support their customers – but a simple email is no longer enough. As the number of emails landing in customer inboxes grows, so do customer expectations.

To truly stand out in your customers’ crowded inboxes, you need personalized, targeted, dynamic emails that grab attention and prompt action. We’re investing in email and we’ve added a range of new powerful features to help you build an unbeatable email strategy and uplevel your customer communications.

Using email as part of a larger customer communications platform

Used alongside tools like a next-generation business messenger and a powerful inbox, email can support, engage, and delight your customers – and maximize the value they get from your product.

In-app, contextual communications are essential for keeping your customers engaged within your product. But what about when they’re not in your product? What if you need to re-engage inactive customers or ease new users into your product? The best place to do it is their email inbox.

“Email has always been, and will continue to be, an indispensable part of any customer communication strategy”

Supporting your customers with the right message, in the right place, at the right time, means taking advantage of omnichannel communication. Email has always been, and will continue to be, an indispensable part of any customer communication strategy.

Contextual communications allow you to optimize your customers’ experience

Speak to your customers where they are. Here are just some of the ways Intercom email can help you support your customers in the right place, at the right time.

Series

Our Series tool allows you to orchestrate seamless campaigns across all channels, including Intercom email. Trigger emails to send when your customer takes a certain action in your product – or follow up if they don’t.

Granular subscription

Part of offering a personal service means allowing your customers to choose what they want to see in their inboxes. Granular subscription management allows customers to easily opt out of non-essential communications without missing what’s important to them.

Ensure a truly personal customer experience with rich first-party data

40% of people say they have at least 50 unread emails in their inbox. To stand out, you need to consistently offer personal, targeted, engaging content – become the email customers look forward to receiving. If you’re using multiple communication tools, it can be difficult or even impossible to share collected data across all teams and tools. This can be a major blocker to personal, consistent support, or effective omnichannel campaigns.

“Leveraging the customer, event, and message data you already store in Intercom allows you to personalize customer emails and define highly targeted send lists”

Leveraging the customer, event, and message data you already store in Intercom by using Dynamic Content allows you to define highly targeted send lists, and send a single email that dynamically changes to show the right message to the right person. With Dynamic Content, your emails stay personal and specific to each individual customer, no matter how your business scales.



Create a seamless brand experience

One of the challenges of smooth omnichannel communication is keeping your brand consistent across all your business’ channels, ensuring an optimal customer experience and building brand recognition and trust. Intercom’s new no-code email editor allows you to easily create beautiful, engaging email templates that align with your brand – all within a matter of minutes.

Create custom templates with flexible styling options; edit images, font and button styling, and easily preview on mobile and desktop. What used to be done only in HTML, you’ll be able to achieve quickly and easily in the new template editor.

Your team saves time

Create responsive customer journeys by leveraging Intercom’s email automation tools to dynamically target, schedule, and send emails based on an individual customer’s actions.

Granular subscription management not only gives customers control over the communications they want to engage with, it also allows your team to consolidate its marketing stack and send multiple marketing communications from a single platform. More time, less tab-switching.

Gather invaluable customer insights with conversational experiences

Say goodbye to “no-reply” emails. Offer your customers a conversational email experience where they can reply directly to the Intercom Inbox and receive support from your customer service team. Find out exactly what your customers need, when they need it – and save them from spending time seeking out other support channels.

Create an added level of personalization by mapping your Intercom sender address to the same email your customers use to contact you in the updated sender address settings. With this option, if a customer contacts you through support@examply.com, then your replies will also come from support@examply.com.

You can learn even more about your customers’ needs by embedding highly targeted, customizable Intercom Surveys in emails, making it a no-brainer for customers to offer feedback within the email they’re reading.

Email plays an invaluable role in every communication strategy, and we’re committed to continuing to build on our email offering.

Meet your customers where they are with Intercom email.