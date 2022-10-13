New at Intercom: Unlocking in-product messaging

The best way to engage with your customers is by delivering the right message, to the right person, at the right time. Meet the five new product innovations that will help you achieve that.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At Intercom, we believe that in-product messaging will become the primary customer communication channel. Not only is it the only channel you have full control over, but it’s the best place to quickly sort out issues and share information with your customers in a swift, non-disruptive way. After all, if you’re trying to engage your customer or persuade them to take an action, the best and easiest place to do that is when they’re in the product itself – not a few hours or days later over email.

For the past year, we’ve been working around the clock to help our customers manage inbound support volume, work more efficiently, reduce costs, and build their support strategy in a more personalized, contextual way. Yesterday, during New at Intercom, we revealed five brand-new product offerings that will take your engagement experience to the next level.

In this episode, we bring you the highlights from our fall launch event. You’ll hear from Chief Product Officer Paul Adams on our latest, next-generation product innovations and why in-product messaging is key to thriving in today’s economy.

Read more about the highlights of New at Intercom and watch the full recording of the event here. If you enjoy our discussion, check out more episodes of our podcast. You can follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or grab the RSS feed in your player of choice.