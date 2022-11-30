Reaccelerate: Finding new engines of growth in your business

At this year’s Web Summit conference in Lisbon, I gave a talk on how businesses should think about weathering these tough economic conditions, and indeed how they can actually find growth during them.

You can check out the slides here, or read on for an illustrated transcript of my talk.

Hi, I’m Des from Intercom. I hope you enjoy Web Summit and when it’s over I hope you return to offices, bedrooms or boardrooms with some good takeaways, new contacts, and also a little bit refreshed and recharged.

Because my God it’s been a mess of a year for our industry. Revenue misses, M&A firesales, mass layoffs, doom, gloom, and oh yeah, Figma got bought.

Why talk about reacceleration?

Every startup I talk to shares the same core problem: “Last year was great, this year is not, we need to grow faster, any ideas Des?”

Last year really was “the best of times” wasn’t it? You couldn’t put a foot wrong. Companies were raising at genuinely 500x ARR. Founders were doing secondaries in their first rounds. Due diligence took the form of “I’m sure someone else already looked at this”. In fact, last year saw more new unicorns than ever, and more “mega rounds” (>$100M) than ever. If you are a B2B SaaS company, 2021 saw your valuation increase massively, which probably saw your bank balance increase, and the exact same was true for your current customers. Meanwhile, there were more and more new startups being formed, who had more money than ever before.

So both you and all your customers had more money and growth ambition than ever, and every day there were lots more customers being born. Great, right? We’re all clearly geniuses, and all of this success was of our own doing. Well, it’s either that or we are the same as this “subway guy” – we tell ourselves we’re doing the heavy lifting here, but in practice these things were happening with or without us.

Celebrating success without clearly understanding causation, generally speaking, is something you should be very paranoid about.

And now we’re here in 2022 – rounds are down, prices are down, the entire cloud is down.

Thankfully, hard times are where VCs shine. Some of my best friends are investors (etc.) and for sure, when someone called “TOP” in November 2022, they did the thing you really like to see VCs do when their founders are struggling. They started up their Substacks and hired their ghost tweeters, and they got to work.

So we got our blog posts and our Twitter threads, and even a few ropey TikToks. But amidst the content marketing, the advice was there: get back to reality.

Healthy growth fixes all problems

The reality is that healthy growth will solve everything, but the healthy part of that statement is insanely important. For many of you, 2022 will be a bit of a mess of a year; you might hit your target, but not the way you expected, or you might miss it due to a wave of circumstances beyond your control (at least that’s what you’ll tell yourself).

But as we look at the year ahead, one thing is clear – startups need a plan for healthy growth that’s robust across lots of variables. So as we look at 2023 and think about what we spend, where we spend it, what we build, who do we build, why do we build for them, what we say to prospects, and how we compete with competitors, there’s a few thoughts I’d like to share.

First things first: Work out what’s working

The first step is to determine what exactly is working well in your business. This seems like a silly question, but like many, you’d be surprised by how many large-scale businesses can’t give you a strong clear answer. If I asked you “where is your business absolutely at its healthiest?”, I’m sure you’d say something fluffy like “Well, our core use case is really good”.

But if I ask you to explain what are the most specific pieces of your business that are really healthy and growing, end to end, from brand to demand, from demand to conversion, to usage and satisfaction to retention and expansion, would you be able to answer?

You see, during good times, you have this mode of experimenting; everything gets budget, and generally speaking your ambition is high and your potential is limitless – so you’re very tempted to explore the solution space. Sure, you might have started out as an expense tracker, but fuck it, “the next Workday” sounds pretty good.

Hard times force you to find out what’s actually strong, what’s doing nothing, what can wait a year, and ultimately these circumstances force a type of “play it safe”, which usually translates to “get the actual core of the business healthy”.

Relatedly, this happens to your customers too, so any speculative “why not?” type purchases are quickly abandoned.

So maybe coming into this year you were feeling great, and you were dreaming big. But this year slapped you in the face. And it doesn’t seem like next year is gonna be kinder, so you’re maturely forecasting better. Now you’re not feeling so hot.

But when you look at all the ways you grow and don’t grow, you’ll see areas of strength that you could optimize for, and bet on. And you see areas of weakness.

And here’s the word of caution – if you add shit to your business, you’ll get a shit business.

What this means is that if you have something that’s working well, growing well, good margin, good LTV CAC, good efficiency, and so on, be careful what you add to it.

Find the slices of your business that perform by things like:

Vertical: B2B vs B2C, SaaS vs e-commerce, etc.

B2B vs B2C, SaaS vs e-commerce, etc. Customer size: 0-9, 500+ employees etc.

0-9, 500+ employees etc. Source: organic vs ad campaign, referral vs virality, etc.

organic vs ad campaign, referral vs virality, etc. Product: file storage vs collaboration, support product vs sales product etc.

file storage vs collaboration, support product vs sales product etc. Sign-up method: Self-serve & PLG vs sales-led and account managed

Self-serve & PLG vs sales-led and account managed Features used: all-vs-some, deep usage-vs-thin, SDKs, APIs, etc.

all-vs-some, deep usage-vs-thin, SDKs, APIs, etc. Team: Support vs Success vs Product vs CIO

Support vs Success vs Product vs CIO Activity: monthly/weekly/daily, desktop vs mobile

monthly/weekly/daily, desktop vs mobile Churn: high/low, reasons: price/product/intent etc.

high/low, reasons: price/product/intent etc. NRR: expansion-vs-churn, expansion paths, etc.

expansion-vs-churn, expansion paths, etc. Competitive landscape: win rates vs top competitors, loss reasons, etc.

Your best customers are the ones you can sustainably acquire, who use your product deeply and get differentiated value. If you can’t acquire them, it’s not scalable. If they don’t use your product deeply, you’re not an important enough product. If their value isn’t differentiated (i.e. they can get it from anyone), they’ll churn.

Okay, so now you know your business. Here’s the thing you need to know as you focus on optimizing what works.

Complexity hurts your business

The single biggest thing that hurts healthy businesses is complexity. Anywhere. Remember startups die by suicide, not homicide. Nothing hurts you as much as what you do to yourself. From your adverts to landing pages, from the sign-up flow to onboarding, from your UI to your roadmap, the nature of scaling means that things just get more complicated unless you really truly rage against the dying of the light.

Note: there will be people in your company who fucking love complexity. It’s their reason for being. So don’t think there’s some easy to press “off switch”.

The reason complexity happens is this. You have a flow (could be product, sign up, sales, whatever). Everyone should do one thing, then the next (e.g. fill in the form, and begin onboarding). This is working well for your business. But someone speculated that you’re leaving “money on the table” by not having an option here.

They speculate that option 2b could well attract more customers. If you don’t have an “anti-complexity muscle”, then you can do some really bad decision calculus here.

You ask “should we attract more customers, or … not?” The danger is that you have a well-quantified argument for these new options that’s based on research, versus a good feeling that you’re about to fuck some shit up.

So you relent and next thing you know, your beautiful simple single product, single sign-up, single user flow now has “a step”, and guess what, the step worked!

So the story continues. This next step didn’t work as well, but still it seemed to work a bit. So we go again and again.

And somewhere this whole thing starts to fizzle. Your customer experience is starting to suffer, your conversion rate is starting to suffer, in fact it’s really only the incremental pieces that can justify themselves.

What’s happened is that you’ve let complexity creep in, with its marginal gains.

So now you have options, and options means different paths and different paths means duplicate logic and less default assumptions, and then before you know it, you say something like “Hey can someone show me what’s it’s like to sign up for the app?” and someone shows you “The Diagram”.

I think Aaron Levie summed this up well, though he has many great tweets on it.

In particular, there were two great points in this conversation:

So when you find yourself in one of these decisions, be sure to sufficiently annotate the decision, because the choice isn’t as self-evident as it might appear.

When you think you’re simply attracting more customers, you’re actually at risk of damaging the UX for most customers, adding more choices to the funnel, and adding complexity to your business. By resisting that temptation, you’re able to focus on improving the funnel the way it is, and simplifying what’s already good about your business.

Focus on what’s working

Going back to that list of slices to identify exactly where your business performs, from vertical to customer size to sign-up method and so on, allows you to find your bullseye customer.

For example, they might look like this:

Our best customers are B2B SaaS teams of fewer than 500 people.

They hear about us through the PM community.

They buy us to formalize their roadmapping process.

They typically sign up through self-serve first, and convert to sales-led later.

They use the majority of our features except reports and our integrations, most creation/consumption in Gantt chart tool.

Typically we see PMs and product leaders as the main users.

Our NRR correlates perfectly with their PM headcount growth.

Churn is driven by adoption of a bigger product with overlapping functionality (e.g. Asana, Linear).

We compete in new business with Roadmap.io, and we lose (35% of the time) due to lack of integrations (Github, Basecamp), and also due to price (we’re ~20% more expensive).

Which leads you to some important questions. What are the most important things to do, for each function (sales, marketing, support, product, etc.) to maximize throughput of this customer type?

Ensure you’re doing all of them, in order of impact. Ensure you’re doing nothing else, regardless. Do not post-rationalize things.

DO Ensure every function blank sheets their roadmaps and only takes inputs from target customers.

Adapt your entire customer funnel (sales, services, support, etc.) to ensure a world-class experience for them.

Ensure all your metrics/dashboards track the success of this type of customer.

Kill all activities that don’t support the strategy, even and especially the “harmless” ones. DON’T Post-rationalise your roadmaps, e.g. “let’s finish off this project because it’ll probably help them too”.

Let numerous exceptions and edge cases keep the old initiatives alive.

Celebrate successes that have nothing to do with your new refined plan.

Continue decisions/meetings/org charts that were predicated on the old plan.

If you do this right, you’ll be watering the plants and starving the weeds. This will be painful. Some weeds are pretty and grow fast. This might actually hurt in the short-term, but long-term it’s building a business based on success.

Second things second: Grow your business

This section is mostly only relevant if you’re feeling really good about your SaaS business today, and thinking that next year will be another bumper year. Which, unless you’re a web app for doing down rounds, I’m guessing isn’t a lot of you.

Generally speaking, the way I think about accelerating a business is the following:

Depending on your strengths, your brand, your space, etc., it can be a challenge to pick which of these to go for. I’ll talk through them.

Sell to larger companies (aka go upmarket): You can just target the next segment above. This always seems easy, but there are challenges.

You can just target the next segment above. This always seems easy, but there are challenges. Sell more stuff to current buyers within your customer base: You can work out what else your current customers would buy off you. This effectively increases your “share of wallet”. For example, if you sell expense tracking, maybe the same buyer also needs a perks & benefits product or a travel planning product.

You can work out what else your current customers would buy off you. This effectively increases your “share of wallet”. For example, if you sell expense tracking, maybe the same buyer also needs a perks & benefits product or a travel planning product. Sell more stuff to new buyers within your customer base: You can think about who the adjacent buyers are within your company, so if you’re selling to marketing, could you also sell to sales, if you’re selling to engineering could you also sell to product. This helps you get to a “wall to wall” type deployment, and works best if there’s shared entities (e.g. roadmaps, customer records, etc).

You can think about who the adjacent buyers are within your company, so if you’re selling to marketing, could you also sell to sales, if you’re selling to engineering could you also sell to product. This helps you get to a “wall to wall” type deployment, and works best if there’s shared entities (e.g. roadmaps, customer records, etc). Package your product for specific new verticals: You can take everything you currently have but “tailor” it for new verticals.

But first, please know this – all of these approaches:

Are hard Are expensive Will add complexity to your business.

So don’t do this unless your core business is good. Here are the big strategic implications of each approach you need to be aware of.

Steps to reaccelerate your business

There’s a lot to consider here, and a lot of variables to bear in mind depending on your own situation. But to recap all this advice in four points, if you’re looking to reaccelerate, here’s what you need to do:

Find your strongest core business. Strip all the complexity from it. Focus your roadmap on optimizing it, and only then … Find your new revenue engine.

Thank you.