Announcing our new guide ‘Unlocking Customer Engagement: Drive Action With In-Product Messaging’

It’s no secret that businesses today are feeling the financial squeeze. As costs and competition continue to rise, companies need to hone in on activating, engaging, and retaining their customers while minimizing their overheads. Luckily, we’ve launched a new guide to help you achieve just that.

These times of change bring opportunities as well as challenges. Leading companies are refocusing their customer engagement efforts to increase customer loyalty, while also enhancing efficiency. How so? By implementing in-product messaging – the secret ingredient your customer engagement tech stack is missing.

Reaching customers while they’re using your product or scrolling through your website is the most effective way to interact with them. It’s the moment they are primed to take action, resulting in increased product usage, activation, and customer retention.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to optimize your onboarding and announcement campaigns with in-product messaging. You’ll learn how to activate customers faster, find value up front, and drive the actions that you want customers to take – without overstretching your team or resources.

Why in-product engagement is essential for business success

Modern customers expect interactions that are relevant to what they’re doing, personalized to their preferences, and convenient for them without being disruptive.

With traditional engagement channels alone (such as email or SMS marketing), these expectations might sound impossible to live up to. But by adding a modern messenger to your tech stack, your team can automatically deliver timely, targeted, and personalized messages in the moment, when your customers are primed to take action. The bottom-line result? You’ll exceed customer expectations, increase product usage, improve efficiency, and boost customer loyalty. In fact, we found that in-product messaging can drive 3-4x higher engagement rates than traditional channels like email. 💰

Here’s a preview of what you’ll learn in the guide

Our guide will help you deliver personal, efficient customer engagement fit for the modern age. We’ll share actionable strategies so that you can engage with customers at the right moment, drive action directly from your product, app, or website, and increase customer loyalty.

You’ll learn:

Why personalized in-product messaging works – and how to craft it using customer data.

Best practices for activating customers faster with in-product onboarding messages.

Strategies for driving key actions in your product, app, and website with targeted messages.

Which metrics can help you measure business success and optimize your messaging strategy.

How to uplevel your tech stack to support a cohesive customer journey.

