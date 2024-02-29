Amplitude’s Jenna Elliott on navigating the future of customer success

Share this page on Facebook - this link opens in a new window

It’s the world’s worst kept secret right now that the realm of customer experience is being completely transformed by AI – spanning customer support, success, and beyond.

In customer-centric companies everywhere, strategies are being recalibrated, tactics switched up, and old playbooks thrown out the window. But what changes are being made?

This week on The Ticket podcast, our VP of Customer Support Declan Ivory chats with Jenna Elliott, VP of Global Customer Success at digital analytics platform Amplitude, about the intricacies of driving customer success in today’s world and what the roadmap for businesses aiming to thrive in this era looks like. By embracing a data-driven culture, integrating AI consciously, and focusing on enhancing human interactions, companies can navigate this new wave of AI-driven customer experiences with confidence – and have an outsized impact on customer satisfaction and business growth.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

It all starts with data: Both qualitative and quantitative data are needed to gauge team efficacy and identify areas for improvement. These data-driven insights will enable you to create more targeted strategies to drive quicker value for customers.

Operational excellence and customer centricity are intertwined: There's a delicate balance that needs to be struck between enhancing efficiency and ensuring customer satisfaction, which requires a focus on KPIs and OKR frameworks, as well as an ability to be agile and responsive to customer needs.

AI should be implemented thoughtfully: AI plays a significant role in boosting productivity and enabling more efficient customer interactions, but it should complement rather than replace human interaction. It's essential to integrate AI into the customer journey intentionally in order to create real value for both your customers and your organization.

New roles are emerging: As AI continues to transform customer support and success, leaders will have to think carefully about the types of roles they'll need on their team, such as technical writers, customer journey designers, and strategists, to ensure data is being used in the right way to inform the customer journey.



