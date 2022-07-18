Des Traynor talks startup strategy, product fundamentals and Enterprise SaaS on 20VC

Our Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Des Traynor joins the 20VC podcast for a fascinating conversation with host Harry Stebbings.

Des shares insights from the full range of his career – the chat is packed full of anecdotes and lessons about the origins of Intercom, the most enduring startup myths, his approach to angel investing, the challenge of SaaS product marketing, and much more.

Watch the video above or read on for the key takeaways from this insight-rich discussion.

Origins of Intercom

“We were building an actual way to communicate with our customers from our previous product – we wanted to communicate inside the product.

The real sort of spark was like when we realized how much more effective that was and how people were just quite excited about that … The real click was once we actually offered it to other people and we saw them use it and we saw them like rip it out of our hands and be like oh my god i love this thing.”

Two of the Biggest Myths in Startups: Being First and Defensibility

“I think being being first doesn’t matter. Let’s say me and you have a really dope idea – let’s say it involves the idea of a metaphor of post-it notes that you can drag and drop around the place. Give it a year and everyone’ll have it if it makes sense. And then what are you left with? What you’re left with is ‘Well we had it first,’ and you start running advertising campaigns saying ‘We’re the original.’ You’re kind of screwed because like no one actually cares.” “I think day one defensibility is rare but every now and then a small company does emerge with something that you’re like ‘wow if you want to copy that you’ll be a long time working on it’.”

Product 101: When to start building a second product

“Do we credibly believe the ROI of adding a new product is definitely greater than increasing the maturity and possibly the time by the going up market or whatever of the current thing we have.”

The Makings of Great Product Marketing

Startup product marketing generally has always defaulted to ‘Here’s a big screenshot and here’s a one-liner.’ And I think that’s totally fine in a world where the screenshot is really self-evident of what is going on … I think the challenge for product marketing is, one, you have to work out what do your users and buyers want to know (and they’re not always the same thing), and then two, what is the best way that you can show why you’re best at it.”

Moving to Enterprise