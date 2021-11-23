Welcoming new senior leaders to Intercom

I’m excited to welcome three new senior leaders and a new Board Member to Intercom, to help deliver even more breakthrough value to our customers at an exciting moment for the company.

We welcome former Smartsheet CMO Anna Griffin and former Lumileds Chief Legal Officer Cheree McAlpine to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel respectively. Former Google Cloud and Salesforce leader Sanj Bhayro has joined the company as VP, EMEA Sales. We are also adding former Marketo CFO Fred Ball to our Board of Directors.

“We’re serving as the crucial communication layer, allowing businesses to develop and maintain fruitful relationships with their customers”

Intercom is right at the heart of a transformation where all businesses are effectively becoming internet businesses, no matter their industry or field. We’re serving as the crucial communication layer, allowing businesses to develop and maintain fruitful relationships with their customers, and we’re redefining how businesses and customers communicate online.

The success is evident in our growth – we are now well past $200M ARR, with marketing, sales, and support teams at companies like Amazon, Shopify, Lyft Business, and more than 25,000 others using Intercom to engage and support prospects and customers to drive growth at scale.

Leaders like Anna, Cheree, Sanj, and Fred will help us continue our mission to make internet business personal.

Welcome Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer

As CMO, Anna will reinforce Intercom’s position as the leading, modern customer communications platform, and continue to amplify the voice of its customers as the company moves upmarket. She has more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience and was previously the CMO of Smartsheet, where she helped grow the company to $500M ARR.

Welcome Cheree McAlpine, General Counsel

In her role as General Counsel, Cheree McAlpine will set the strategy for Intercom’s legal team and prepare the company for continued growth. A Silicon Valley veteran at both public and private technology companies, Cheree brings more than 25 years of global legal experience. She previously served as the Chief Legal Officer for Lumileds and was the General Counsel for Avnet Americas.

Welcome Sanj Bhayro, VP, EMEA Sales

Sanj Bhayro, based in Intercom’s Dublin office, will oversee EMEA sales to support Intercom’s ambitious plans for international growth. Sanj has held leadership positions in EMEA for more than 15 years, both as COO and SVP Commercial Sales for Salesforce EMEA and VP Operations and Customer Growth for Google EMEA. As a respected leader within the SaaS industry, Sanj has deep experience scaling sales teams at growing businesses and for companies of Intercom’s size.

Welcome Fred Ball, Board Member

Fred Ball will join Intercom’s Board of Directors to advise on overall direction and business strategy. In addition to serving as Marketo’s Chief Financial Officer and taking the company public in 2013, Fred served as CFO for a number of private and public technology companies including Webroot Software, BigBand Networks, and Borland Software Corporation. He currently sits on the boards of Contentful, Advanced Energy and FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corporation, and was previously on the board of SendGrid, acquired by Twilio.

Exciting times ahead

Anna, Cheree, Sanj, and Fred are just the latest leaders to join Intercom – over the past year, we have also welcomed new VP of Corporate Marketing Alyssa Smrekar, formerly VP Corporate Marketing at Okta; VP of Global Demand Generation and Regional Marketing Marcio Arnecke, formerly VP Regional Marketing, Americas at Zendesk; and VP of Financial Planning & Analysis Felipe de la Puente Leon, formerly Head of FP&A GTM at Dropbox.

This is an exciting time at Intercom – and with these experienced new leaders, we’re poised to drive even more success. Welcome to Intercom!