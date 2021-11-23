Welcoming new senior leaders to Intercom
I’m excited to welcome three new senior leaders and a new Board Member to Intercom, to help deliver even more breakthrough value to our customers at an exciting moment for the company.
We welcome former Smartsheet CMO Anna Griffin and former Lumileds Chief Legal Officer Cheree McAlpine to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel respectively. Former Google Cloud and Salesforce leader Sanj Bhayro has joined the company as VP, EMEA Sales. We are also adding former Marketo CFO Fred Ball to our Board of Directors.
“We’re serving as the crucial communication layer, allowing businesses to develop and maintain fruitful relationships with their customers”
Intercom is right at the heart of a transformation where all businesses are effectively becoming internet businesses, no matter their industry or field. We’re serving as the crucial communication layer, allowing businesses to develop and maintain fruitful relationships with their customers, and we’re redefining how businesses and customers communicate online.
The success is evident in our growth – we are now well past $200M ARR, with marketing, sales, and support teams at companies like Amazon, Shopify, Lyft Business, and more than 25,000 others using Intercom to engage and support prospects and customers to drive growth at scale.
Leaders like Anna, Cheree, Sanj, and Fred will help us continue our mission to make internet business personal.
Welcome Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer
Welcome Cheree McAlpine, General Counsel
Welcome Sanj Bhayro, VP, EMEA Sales
Welcome Fred Ball, Board Member
Exciting times ahead
Anna, Cheree, Sanj, and Fred are just the latest leaders to join Intercom – over the past year, we have also welcomed new VP of Corporate Marketing Alyssa Smrekar, formerly VP Corporate Marketing at Okta; VP of Global Demand Generation and Regional Marketing Marcio Arnecke, formerly VP Regional Marketing, Americas at Zendesk; and VP of Financial Planning & Analysis Felipe de la Puente Leon, formerly Head of FP&A GTM at Dropbox.
This is an exciting time at Intercom – and with these experienced new leaders, we’re poised to drive even more success. Welcome to Intercom!