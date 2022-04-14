Welcoming our new Chief People Officer and other senior leaders

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

I am delighted to share that our senior leadership team here at Intercom continues to grow. Today, I’d like to welcome three experienced new senior leaders, starting with L. David Kingsley, who has joined Intercom as our first Chief People Officer.

As Chief People Officer, David will lead the company’s global People organization, including talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and development, HR business partners, total rewards, diversity, equity and inclusion, and real estate & workplace experience.

“David and I both believe that great cultures and employee experiences result in exceptional customer experiences”

David is an inspiring, experienced leader who will build on the fantastic culture and employee experience that we’ve developed at Intercom to help us continue to grow and build the future. David and I both believe that great cultures and employee experiences result in exceptional customer experiences.

David’s hire as Chief People Officer follows several other recent additions to the company, including Declan Ivory and Laurie Borgen.

Welcome L. David Kingsley, Chief People Officer

Previously the Chief People Officer at Alteryx, David has over 20 years of experience building motivated, highly engaged teams and developing values-driven people programs. Prior to Alteryx, David was the CPO at Vlocity. He’s also served in leadership roles at Mulesoft, Salesforce, Accenture, and Booz Allen.

Welcome Declan Ivory, VP of Customer Support

Declan is joining us from Google where he was Director, Cloud Technical Support for EMEA. Prior to Google, Declan also held senior support roles with both Tableau Software and Amazon Web Services. Declan brings strong leadership, operational savvy, and a focus on people and customers to the VP role for Customer Support.

Welcome, Laurie Borgen, VP of Digital Marketing

Laurie has a wealth of experience in digital transformations across consumer and B2B brands building experiences that convert to business results. Prior to joining Intercom, Laurie held senior leadership roles with Accenture, Intuitive, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

I’m excited to welcome David, Declan, and Laurie to Intercom!