Welcoming our new Chief People Officer and other senior leaders
I am delighted to share that our senior leadership team here at Intercom continues to grow. Today, I’d like to welcome three experienced new senior leaders, starting with L. David Kingsley, who has joined Intercom as our first Chief People Officer.
As Chief People Officer, David will lead the company’s global People organization, including talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and development, HR business partners, total rewards, diversity, equity and inclusion, and real estate & workplace experience.
“David and I both believe that great cultures and employee experiences result in exceptional customer experiences”
David is an inspiring, experienced leader who will build on the fantastic culture and employee experience that we’ve developed at Intercom to help us continue to grow and build the future. David and I both believe that great cultures and employee experiences result in exceptional customer experiences.
David’s hire as Chief People Officer follows several other recent additions to the company, including Declan Ivory and Laurie Borgen.
Welcome L. David Kingsley, Chief People Officer
Welcome Declan Ivory, VP of Customer Support
Welcome, Laurie Borgen, VP of Digital Marketing
I’m excited to welcome David, Declan, and Laurie to Intercom!