Welcoming our newest board member to Intercom

I’m excited to announce that we have welcomed a new and accomplished member to the Intercom board: Eileen Naughton, previously an executive leader at Google, President of Time Magazine, and General Manager of Fortune.

Eileen is a genuine, down-to-earth, exceptional leader, who brings an unusually broad set of experiences across a range of fields and industries. She was Google’s Chief People Officer and a member of Google’s executive leadership team for 4.5 years before retiring last year.

She joined Google in 2006 and for 10 years was in a variety of business leadership roles including Vice President of Global Sales and Vice President and Managing Director for Google UK and Ireland – responsible for business operations in Google’s second-largest market.

Prior to that, Eileen was President of Time Magazine, President of Time Interactive and General Manager of Fortune.

“The magic of Intercom’s technology is that it makes the internet feel human, which is a compelling value proposition at this stage of the digital evolution. I’m excited to join Intercom’s board of directors and work directly with Karen and the executive team.” Eileen Naughton

Eileen has tremendous board experience, serving on the boards of ZScaler, the leading cloud-based network security company; Olive AI, a company building AI solutions to automate healthcare administration; global alternative asset manager Ares Management; and the Center for Discovery, a learning, living, and research center that transforms the lives of people with disabilities. She was previously on the board of L’Oreal, among other high-profile companies.

It’s this broad set of experiences and insight that Eileen will bring to our Board of Directors, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Intercom!