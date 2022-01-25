4 ways to accelerate sales using the Intercom integration with HubSpot

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

Successful sales and marketing teams understand the most important element of the buyer’s journey – the person behind it. Learn how to better understand, nurture, and convert leads with the Intercom integration with HubSpot.

A great customer relationship management (CRM) platform is at the core of every marketing and sales team’s tech stack. Integrations like the Intercom integration with HubSpot empower these teams to use data from live chat and messaging, smart workflows, and business intelligence to anticipate prospect and customer needs.

Plus, there are the added benefits of taking away manual tasks, creating a more personalized experience for new contacts, and cutting down on customer acquisition costs.

As Nancy Dandolos, a Customer Success Manager at The Signal Group, puts it:

“Intercom and Hubspot have become an integral part of our strategy, so the integration is vital. Our customers recognize the Intercom name and are reassured they will always get the right help.”

Here’s how sales and marketing teams can accelerate sales productivity, maximize marketing prospect data, and close more deals using Intercom and HubSpot together.

Why combine live chat and chatbot technology with your CRM?

With the depths of information available online, the journey from first contact to becoming a customer varies and can happen in a matter of minutes if you catch someone at just the right moment.

Finding that moment is made easier when data is synced between all of your team’s favorite marketing and sales tools. People conduct work research at all hours of the day and for organizations that serve customers globally, that often means different time zones. With Intercom’s live chat and chatbot functionality and HubSpot’s combined contact timeline, sales teams can capitalize on having detailed information on prospects, then guide them to the information they need.

With Intercom and HubSpot, you can:

Automatically keep HubSpot CRM records up to date.

Provide sales teams access to key HubSpot lead data directly from Intercom messages.

See a complete picture of the prospect journey with a unified contact timeline that automatically logs conversations and activities.

As Leo Schmahl, a design professional who uses Intercom and HubSpot together, says:

“Thanks to the synchronization, I always have the most important data about a contact in view and can track the latest events in a contact’s feed in order to be able to offer targeted support.”

4 ways to use the Intercom integration with HubSpot to maximize CRM data

Bad data costs companies in the U.S $3T per year (yes – that’s trillions of dollars). Contacts’ business addresses and phone numbers change rapidly, and with the ongoing “Great Resignation,” prospects may end up at a new company and reach out from their new role with new contact information. Manually keeping up with prospects is a time-consuming process, but with smart technology like Intercom and HubSpot, it can be exponentially less manual.

With an integrated system of lead engagement and follow-up, much of the work to personalize the prospect experience and capture interested contacts can be automated. A bit of work up front to set up these systems will pay off in a significant way in the long run – the more data you collect, the smarter your sales organization is.

Here’s how to use the Intercom integration with HubSpot to maximize CRM data, shorten the sales cycle, and improve sales performance.

1. Widen the sales funnel

Capture leads 24/7 using smart chatbots, then automatically qualify them and route them to nurturing or sales follow-up using HubSpot workflows. All subsequent conversations automatically appear in your contacts’ unified timeline in HubSpot so sales can have a guided conversation based on real-time activity data.

2. Create custom workflows based on Intercom conversation data

Trigger HubSpot workflows from Intercom conversations based on date, keywords, or URL. For example, create a workflow that automatically places new leads in a nurturing flow when they mention “pricing,” “demo,” or “monthly plan” in conversations.

3. Improve lead routing and time to close

Get every lead to the right owner through automated, smart lead routing. When a lead initiates a chat on Intercom, they are matched with their HubSpot owner enabling quick routing to the right person. Sales representatives can then view the contact’s lifecycle stage and deal status to easily guide a personalized conversation.

4. Automate customer support inquiries and follow-up

Artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the way that people seek out answers to their questions. Customer service chatbots, like Intercom’s, can instantly answer questions like “what is your pricing?” then add contacts to sales and marketing workflows. For FAQs, help center articles, and other straightforward support questions, the Intercom Messenger provides a simple user experience, collects data, and enables follow-up and nurturing with HubSpot workflows.



Catherine Brodigan, Manager of Global App and Service Partnerships for Intercom, says:

“With a complete picture of the lead journey and the sophisticated automation tools from HubSpot, this integration helps to humanize the prospecting process. Using Intercom and HubSpot, sales reps and marketers know who their leads are, can reduce manual research and clicks, and streamline lead routing and qualification.”

Ready to capture more leads from your website and turn them into loyal customers through meaningful conversations? Add the Intercom integration to HubSpot today