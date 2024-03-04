Response Time: Vol. 23

Share this page on Facebook - this link opens in a new window

Share this page on LinkedIn - this link opens in a new window

Share this page on X - this link opens in a new window

You satisfy your customers, but can you satisfy our curiosity?

With Crystal Stephens, Head of Customer Experience at Atlas.

Please tell us a little bit about your company and what you do there.

Atlas is an innovative payroll credit card company that opens up access to credit for a wide range of individuals. We uniquely integrate the benefits of traditional banking with the flexibility and rewards of a credit card. As the Head of Customer Experience, my role encompasses overseeing customer interactions, as well as managing our fraud and risk operations programs.

What word or phrase in customer service jargon should be retired?

“According to our policy.” While policies are important, leading with this phrase can shut down a conversation. It’s more effective to explain the reasoning behind a policy and show empathy.

“Defining and building the customer experience goes beyond the traditional view of a reactive cost center. It’s about creating the very fabric that holds the company together”

Which celebrity would be really great at your job, and why?

Emma Watson, perhaps embodying a blend of Belle and Hermione, her iconic characters. She’s strong, empathetic, and attentive to the finer details, with a focused and determined approach.

What’s the most valuable thing that working in customer service has taught you?

Defining and building the customer experience goes beyond the traditional view of a reactive cost center. It’s about creating the very fabric that holds the company together. This team plays a pivotal role in shaping product direction, setting priorities, and often serves as the sole representative of the company for many customers. Through my experience, I’ve come to understand that the service we provide is not just a touchpoint but a critical element of our brand’s identity and success. It’s a vital interface where customer needs and company values converge, making it one of the most significant aspects of our business.

Describe the essence of great customer service using only three words.

Insightful, concise, genuine.

Which movie robot would you choose as your AI sidekick and why?

Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. A robot that is knowledgeable, yet always striving to understand human emotions.

“Once, when ending a call with a customer, I accidentally signed off by saying ‘I love you’”

What can you do that a bot will never be able to replicate?

Complex issue resolution, human decision-making, and escalations to eng/prod teams.

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever said/done to a customer?

Once, when ending a call with a customer, I accidentally signed off by saying “I love you.” It was an amusing slip of the tongue that certainly made for a memorable customer interaction!

Do you identify more with the title “customer support,” customer service,” “customer success,” or “customer experience,” and why?

Customer experience transcends traditional support roles. Unlike customer support, which is primarily reactive, customer experience is proactive and holistic, encompassing more than just one department. It’s about crafting a comprehensive journey for the user. This approach ensures that every interaction contributes positively to the overall experience.

What’s the one piece of advice you would give to your peers in the customer service industry?

You’re not alone. We should increase our communication across companies. Both sales and marketing have extensive communities, yet there seems to be a gap in similar engagement among servicing and ops teams. It’s crucial for us to connect and collaborate, sharing insights and strategies to tackle common challenges together.

What’s the worst customer service you’ve ever experienced?

We all have areas where improvement is needed.

What’s your greatest productivity hack?

AI is your friend but not the originator. It’s great to edit, summarize, and organize. Also, taking breaks – there is always something more to do, but a burned out leader is not what the company or team needs.

What book are you reading at the moment?

I am an avid reader and strive for 50 to 75 books a year. Right now I am reading the second book in the Fourth Wing series, and also re-reading Upstream by Dan Heath.

What’s the best thing a customer has ever said to you?

“I bought a house.” “My business survived.” “You helped change our lives.”

What gif best describes your mental state right now?

Where do you get your support leadership news?

I have some standing coffees with other leaders.

If you wrote a book about your experiences in customer service, what would the title be?

“The Ripple Effect.”

Conversation closed… for now 😏

If you’re interested in being featured in our Response Time series, you can share your insights on customer service – and movie robot sidekicks – with us here.