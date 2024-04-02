Something big is coming

Share this page on Facebook - this link opens in a new window

Share this page on LinkedIn - this link opens in a new window

Share this page on X - this link opens in a new window

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024. What might appear to be your average Wednesday will in fact be the day a new era of customer service is revealed.

Join our CEO Eoghan McCabe at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT on April 10th as we share some big news about our latest AI breakthrough. In this 15-minute, action-packed broadcast, you’ll learn how we’re evolving our entire platform to make things easier for your customers, agents, and support managers.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and prepare to be part of a moment that will set the new standard for customer service.

The countdown is on – see you there.