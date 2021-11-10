Announcing our new WhatsApp integration – support your customers on the world’s most popular messaging service

Share this page on Twitter - this link opens in a new window

Incorporate your customers’ most-loved platform into your support offering. We’ve partnered with WhatsApp to provide a simple, hassle-free integration within Intercom – the easiest way to add WhatsApp to your company’s support experience.

When it comes to personalized support, WhatsApp is a no-brainer. Offering convenient, effective support to your customers, exactly where they are, just makes sense.

“Today, we’re announcing a simple way to integrate one of the world’s most popular communications platforms”

There are now 2.5 billion people using WhatsApp across the world. It’s already the most popular messaging service in more than 100 countries, and it’s growing fast. So it’s no surprise that more and more companies are adding WhatsApp to their support offering. Today, we’re announcing a simple way to integrate one of the world’s most popular communications platforms with your support offering.

Solving omnichannel support problems

Omnichannel support requires consistent customer experiences across multiple channels, with a single, connected system for managing these interactions. But adding more support channels often brings more layers of complexity; for both customers and support teams.

For customers, it means dealing with an ever-expanding list of support options, all with different operating hours, requirements, and capabilities. It’s left up to each customer to figure out how to get support quickly, where they can find the most accurate response, and whether they need to talk to a real person or an automated bot.

“We’ve removed the complexity – our WhatsApp integration seamlessly introduces one of your customers’ best-loved platforms”

For support teams, it means adding a whole new tool, learning how to use it, and incorporating it into team processes (or creating new ones). It takes more time than your support team has to spare, and can often be difficult to ensure internal alignment on best practices.

We’ve removed the complexity – our WhatsApp integration seamlessly introduces one of your customers’ best-loved platforms with minimal setup or change required from your support team.

How does it work?

Create or migrate a WhatsApp business account in minutes, and with a simple integration (literally the click of a button), you can manage your WhatsApp conversations right from your Intercom Inbox.

For your customers, it means a seamless support experience on a platform they’re already familiar with. Customers can even start a chat on the Intercom Messenger, then scan a QR code to continue the conversation on WhatsApp.

“You can keep everything – conversations, reports, automation rules – in one place”

For your support team, nothing changes! You can keep everything – conversations, reports, automation rules – in one place. That can make a huge difference for support teams. Intercom customers Edgard & Cooper are already seeing a huge impact: “The WhatsApp integration is fantastic! Our customers find it convenient, and so does our team.”

How will it impact your support offering?

It’s easier than ever for your customers to reach you

The WhatsApp integration makes it more convenient than ever for customers to contact your support team. It’s a great way to help your customers right where they are, at a time that suits them best.

You can publish your WhatsApp number on your company channels, create links to embed on your website or emails, and generate QR codes for physical packaging or flyers to enable your customers to start conversations with your business directly on WhatsApp.

Reply directly from the Intercom Inbox

WhatsApp messages come directly to the inbox your team uses to help your customers every day. We’ve updated the core inbox efficiency tools – rules, SLAs and macros – to work with WhatsApp conversations so your team can shorten queues, assign conversations, and escalate queries, exactly how you usually would. One tool to manage your entire support offering.

Provide support no matter where your customers are

It’s easier than ever for your customers to access support on the go. They can reach you directly from WhatsApp, or seamlessly move the conversation from the Messenger to WhatsApp whenever it suits them.

Not only is this a great customer experience, it’s a hidden superpower for your team because it introduces WhatsApp conversations without any process changes. Since conversations start in the Messenger, all your existing automation, rules, and inboxes will continue to work as normal.

If your customer decides to move the conversation to WhatsApp, your team’s replies will go to WhatsApp with no changes needed. It’s an elegant way to get started with one of the world’s most popular messaging services.

See how WhatsApp measures up to your other channels

WhatsApp fits easily into your reporting processes within Intercom. Compare it against your other support channels and monitor your customers’ satisfaction with your upgraded support offering.

Which channel is carrying the highest conversation volume? Which has the slowest response time? Where is customer satisfaction highest? Intercom’s reporting will allow you to optimize your omnichannel support with invaluable customer insights.

Interested in adding WhatsApp to your support offering? Learn more about how Intercom’s WhatsApp integration can supercharge your human support offering.