Supporting our customers and aid organizations in Ukraine

The crisis in Ukraine is weighing heavily on us at Intercom. There is a tragedy unfolding and it is especially difficult for those worried about the safety of their loved ones in the region.

There’s a quote I think of in difficult times: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” I’ve been inspired by everyone at Intercom who is doing something to help those impacted by this crisis. As a company, we are offering the following support to affected customers and aid organizations:

We are providing a four-month, 100% discount to Intercom customers in Ukraine (outside of the embargoed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea). Our customers don’t have to ask for this – we will automatically apply the discount.

We are also providing a 100% discount to any Intercom customers involved in providing emergency relief to those impacted by this crisis.

We are actively monitoring the developing sanctions to ensure we’re following them: I want to confirm that we will not engage with the Russian government or military, and we will not sell Intercom in the embargoed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, or Crimea.

For Intercom team members who want to do even more to support, we’ve encouraged everyone to follow their own values and to support the causes that resonate with them. We’ve highlighted organizations such as the Ukrainian Red Cross, UNICEF, and UNHRC: The UN Refugee Agency where they can donate and/or volunteer. All Intercom employees have two days of Volunteer Time Off, and we’ve encouraged them to take the time and space they need.

I want to personally thank everyone at Intercom who has been working hard to support our customers and those impacted by this crisis.